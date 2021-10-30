SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Down 6.9% This Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $423,810.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00004244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00070095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00071573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00095634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,640.88 or 0.99998016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.70 or 0.06975262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022708 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,968,866 coins and its circulating supply is 957,291 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars.

