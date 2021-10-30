SafeInsure (SINS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $456.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $185,972.09 and approximately $456.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00052258 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001202 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000133 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 74.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000704 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,686,551 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

