Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SFSHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

