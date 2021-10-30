Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
WHELF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Salt Lake Potash has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.
About Salt Lake Potash
