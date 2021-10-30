Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) EVP Kenneth C. Cook Sells 13,500 Shares

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SASR opened at $47.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $49.08.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after acquiring an additional 192,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,328,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,514,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 615,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

