Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €237.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €269.29 ($316.81).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR VOW3 opened at €193.82 ($228.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €194.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €210.27. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.