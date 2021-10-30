Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €105.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.45 ($120.53).

Get Sanofi alerts:

SAN opened at €86.43 ($101.68) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €85.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.18. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.