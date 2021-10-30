SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $119.43

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €119.43 ($140.51) and traded as high as €126.68 ($149.04). SAP shares last traded at €126.30 ($148.59), with a volume of 1,431,137 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €136.57 ($160.67).

The company has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion and a PE ratio of 26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €122.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €119.43.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

