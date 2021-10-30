Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 172.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,985,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 6.0% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 69,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRSA opened at $9.88 on Friday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

