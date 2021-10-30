Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SVFD stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.62. Save Foods has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $30.10.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Save Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Save Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in Save Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Save Foods by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Save Foods Company Profile

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

