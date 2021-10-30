Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,064 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 436.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

