Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Schneider National updated its FY21 guidance to $2.13-$2.17 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.130-$2.170 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 893,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,790. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

