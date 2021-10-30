Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 30,535 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Stewart Information Services worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 55,997 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.