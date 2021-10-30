Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 58,442 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,437,000 after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $119.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

