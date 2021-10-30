Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 63,710 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 604,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,852,000 after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 69,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $85.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

