Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 37.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Five9 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist reduced their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $158.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.32 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,663 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

