Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $5.48 Million Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 113,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of PROG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PROG by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of PRG opened at $40.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $659.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.12 million. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $107,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,152.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.