Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $5.92 Million Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 266,054 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of R1 RCM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.79. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

