Scotiabank Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Celanese in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $18.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.85. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

NYSE:CE opened at $161.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.52. Celanese has a twelve month low of $111.37 and a twelve month high of $173.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Celanese by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $9,123,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

