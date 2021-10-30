Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Raised to $181.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGEN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $176.33 on Friday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $202.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.74 and its 200-day moving average is $155.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $3,842,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

