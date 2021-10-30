Sean Crilly Sells 5,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sean Crilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $737,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VICR opened at $151.59 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $156.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 131.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vicor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vicor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vicor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

