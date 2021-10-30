Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HighPeak Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $48.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

HPK opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,526,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,307,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at about $982,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 45,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.