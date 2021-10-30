Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navient in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Navient’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Navient stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Navient has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

