Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Entegris, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Entegris in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $3.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.33. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

ENTG stock opened at $140.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.20. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.5% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

