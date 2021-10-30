Secret (SCRT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22.34 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.10 or 0.00014751 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $22.34 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 48.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.80 or 0.00299468 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004596 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.