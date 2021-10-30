Security National Bank of SO Dak Buys New Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 14.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 409.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $227.00 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

