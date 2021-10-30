Security National Bank of SO Dak Invests $264,000 in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Sunoco by 3,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 85.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 804.6% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 57,370 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 434.21%.

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

