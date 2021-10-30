Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.02

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.75 ($0.13). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 10.18 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,678,522 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The stock has a market cap of £394.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.02.

About Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

