Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) Insider Łukasz Rędziniak Purchases 342,000 Shares

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) insider Łukasz Rędziniak acquired 342,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £6,840 ($8,936.50).

Shares of SENX stock opened at GBX 2.05 ($0.03) on Friday. Serinus Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.30 ($0.06). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.38 million and a P/E ratio of 6.83.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Serinus Energy Company Profile

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.