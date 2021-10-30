Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $67.03 and last traded at $67.03, with a volume of 9596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.39.

The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $7,030,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $767,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,952.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,938 shares of company stock worth $18,728,868 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Service Co. International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.11.

Service Co. International Company Profile (NYSE:SCI)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

