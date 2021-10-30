ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at FBN Securities

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target hoisted by FBN Securities from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. FBN Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $703.33.

ServiceNow stock opened at $697.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $698.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a PE ratio of 830.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $650.28 and its 200 day moving average is $573.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,867 shares of company stock worth $18,292,144 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

