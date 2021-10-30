Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Shake Shack worth $45,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after buying an additional 1,264,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,323,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after buying an additional 1,058,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,644,000 after buying an additional 36,226 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after buying an additional 179,621 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of SHAK opened at $69.17 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $138.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

