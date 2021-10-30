Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.48

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92.

Get Shanghai Industrial alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $1.2873 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.