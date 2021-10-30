ShareRing (SHR) Achieves Market Cap of $47.40 Million

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, ShareRing has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ShareRing has a market capitalization of $47.40 million and $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShareRing coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.59 or 0.00239162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00097114 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SHR is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ShareRing is medium.com/ShareRing . The official website for ShareRing is sharering.network . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShareRing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShareRing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShareRing using one of the exchanges listed above.

