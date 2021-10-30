Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

SHLX stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $32,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHLX. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.