Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.49 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will post $63.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.68 million and the lowest is $63.20 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $58.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $245.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $271.78 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $278.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SHEN. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEN stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.64. 330,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,873. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

