Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Shenandoah Telecommunications updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.34. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 680.00%.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

