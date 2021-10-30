Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Update

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 376,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 42,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 107,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.54%.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.