Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Posts Earnings Results

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $9.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,466.73. 1,263,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,964. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. Shopify has a 1 year low of $875.00 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,450.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1,382.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,620.93.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

