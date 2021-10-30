Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CTEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ConvaTec Group to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ConvaTec Group to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 229 ($2.99) to GBX 272 ($3.55) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 252.50 ($3.30).

CTEC opened at GBX 213.80 ($2.79) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.63. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 178.20 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 227.75.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

