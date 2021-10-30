Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Grows By 124.9%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 124.9% from the September 30th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.5 days.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.42.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.