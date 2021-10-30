Short Interest in American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Expands By 250.0%

American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 996,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American International stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. American International has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.58.

Get American International alerts:

American International Company Profile

American International Holdings Corp. engages in seeking a business combination with an operating company through acquiring its assets, properties, and other means. The firm serves oil and gas industry. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for American International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.