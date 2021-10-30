Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Expands By 114.3%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ansell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of ANSLY stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. Ansell has a 52 week low of $94.19 and a 52 week high of $131.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $3.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

