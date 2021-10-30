Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Drops By 63.3%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,500 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the September 30th total of 1,022,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of ASMVF stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $15.40.
About ASM Pacific Technology
