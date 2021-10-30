Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Drops By 63.3%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,500 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the September 30th total of 1,022,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ASMVF stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

