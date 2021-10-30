Short Interest in Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Increases By 200.0%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BSEFY opened at $22.75 on Friday. Benesse has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99.
Benesse Company Profile
