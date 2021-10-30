Short Interest in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Grows By 254.3%

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 254.3% from the September 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 2,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $38,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,071. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,064.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,613 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 154.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.
