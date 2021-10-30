Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Drops By 40.2%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the September 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:MFL traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $14.43. 38,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,491. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $15.25.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
