Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Drops By 40.2%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the September 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:MFL traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $14.43. 38,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,491. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 490,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 205,350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 327,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 200,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.