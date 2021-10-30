Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Increases By 139.7%

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
MPA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. 9,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,995. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $16.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Recommended Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.