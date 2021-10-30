Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Increases By 139.7%

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

MPA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. 9,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,995. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $16.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 17.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

