Short Interest in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Grows By 138.1%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 138.1% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BYTS stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69. BYTE Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,448,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,790,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $19,300,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $11,580,000.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

