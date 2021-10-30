Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Rises By 100.0%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock remained flat at $$0.32 on Friday. 28,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,404. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.82.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

